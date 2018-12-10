Bihar Constable Recruitment 2018: Driving Test Admit Cards Releasing Today

CSBC Bihar will release admit cards for constable recruitment today

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar will release the admit cards for the Driving Efficiency Test (DET) for recruitment of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services today. The Driving Efficiency Test will be conducted on January 5, 2019. Constable Selection Board had advertised a total of 1669 vacancies in February this year. All the initial stages of selection process have been completed. Driving Efficiency Test is the last stage in the selection process.

Bihar Constable DET Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for CSBC: www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration details.

Step four: Login and download your admit card.

After downloading the admit card, check all the details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy contact the board.

Board has also informed that all such candidates who are unable to download their admit cards from the board's website, can collect duplicate admit cards from the CSBC office located on the Hardinge Road, Patna on January 3 and 4, 2019. Candidates will be able to collect duplicate admit cards between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

On the day of the Driving Efficiency Test, candidate must bring the original copy of a valid photo identity proof and driving license. The driving license must have been issued for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)/ Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) at least one year prior to the recruitment advertisement date (February 21, 2018).

