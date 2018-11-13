CSBC Bihar Releases Shortlist For Driving Efficiency Test For Driver Constable Recruitment

CSBC, Bihar has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Driving Efficiency Test for the recruitment on the post of Driver Constable and Fireman Driver in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services. CSBC had advertised a total of 1669 vacancies in February this year. All the initial stages of selection process have been completed. Driving Efficiency Test is the last stage in the selection process.

The written examination was conducted on June 10, 2018 following which a Physical Efficiency Test was conducted in October for candidates who had qualified the written test. Document verification was also conducted in October itself.

Total 3643 candidates were declared qualified after document verification process. These candidates need to qualify in the Driving Efficiency Test to be recruited for the posts advertised.

The Driving Efficiency Test is tentatively scheduled in January 2019. Detailed information will be released by CSBC in due course of time.

Meanwhile candidates who appeared for document verification process can check their qualifying status by following the steps given below:

Step one: Visit official CSBC, Bihar website: www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link which is on the top.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Search for your roll number in the pdf.

Meanwhile, CSBC has cancelled a recruitment notice which was advertised in May this year. The recruitment was to be done for more than 11,000 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services.

