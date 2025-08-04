Bihar Police Forest Officer Admit Card To Be Out On August 8, Check Exam Date, Timings

BPPSC Bihar Police Forest Officer 2025 Admit Card, Exam Date: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) will release the admit card for the Bihar Police Forest Officer on August 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination will be able to check and download the admit card on the official website of the commission, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The written competitive examination for the post of Bihar Police Forest Officer is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2025 in two shifts- 10 am to 11 am and 2 to 4 pm.

Candidates must make sure to reach the allotted centre at 8:30 am for the first shift examination and 12:30 for the second shift.

Bihar Forest Officer Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Forest Officer Admit Card.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Bihar Police Forest Officer Admit Card 2025: Documents Required For Exam

Candidates will be required to bring the following documents to their allotted exam centres, as notified by the BPPSC:

Any Valid Photo Identity Card such as PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID card, Driving License or Adhaar Card

If candidate's photo is not clear on the admit card, they are required to bring their passport size photograph to the exam centre.

Candidates who will be having an issue in downloading the admit card will be able to obtain it from the respective office of BPPSC only on August 19, 2025 from 10 am to 5 pm.