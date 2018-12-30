IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Awaited; Main Exam On January 20

IBPS will release Clerk Prelims result soon and will conduct main examination in January

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: While the result declaration date for IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2018 remains elusive, it can be said with some certainty that the result will be released soon. IBPS, in its official schedule for the Clerk recruitment, has assigned January 20 for the Main examination and hence the results should be available soon with ample time left for Main exam admit card release. This year, after the preliminary exam was over, experts claimed the exams were easy to moderate in difficulty-level and termed an attempt of 72-28 questions as a good attempt.

Candidates who are confident of their success in the preliminary examination should start preparing for the Clerk Main examination since there isn't much time left.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. The duration for the main examination will be 160 minutes. There will be a total of 190 questions carrying 200 marks.

The Main question paper will have four sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

The General/Financial awareness section will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks in total. The General English section will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks in total. The Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude section will have 50 questions carrying 60 marks in total. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks in total.

There is sectional timing too. While for General/Financial Awareness and General English section, 35 minutes are allotted for each section, candidates will get 45 minutes for Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude section.

