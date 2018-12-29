IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Result To Be Released Soon; Main Exam In January

IBPS is expected to release result for clerk preliminary exam held in December soon

IBPS Clerk Result 2018: The mystery behind IBPS Clerk Prelims exam result remains intact. While there were wild speculations that IBPS Clerk Prelim Exam result will be released yesterday, there was no such confirmation from the Institute itself. IBPS, short for Institute for Banking Personnel Selection, had conducted the Clerk Preliminary exam in computer-based mode on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. In the official notification released by the institute, the tentative date for the preliminary exam was given as December 2018 or January 2019.

Considering that the IBPS Clerk Main exam is scheduled on January 20, 2019, the institute shall release the preliminary exam result soon.

While the date for Clerk Preliminary result is still not confirmed, candidates who appeared for the exam should expect the result declaration anytime soon. The result when declared will be available on the official website only and will be accessible by using registration/roll number allotted to the candidate.

IBPS, as has been the case with previous few results, will display information about result declaration on the official website on the day the result is to be declared. Following tradition from last couple of times, it is highly likely that IBPS will release Clerk Prelim exam result in late evening.

All those candidates who qualify in the Clerk Prelim exam will have to appear for the IBPS Clerk Main exam. Candidates will be elected for recruitment on the basis of their performance in the Main examination. IBPS is expected to complete the recruitment process by April 2019.

