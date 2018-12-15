IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018: Check Expert Analysis Here

According to an analysis from Career Launcher, the difficulty level in the third slot of IBPS Clerk prelims today was easy to moderate.

In IBPS Clerk prelims exam, a total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes.


Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has conducted the IBPS Clerk exam today. Today was the third day of the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week, ending December 16, 2018, the exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in the morning and evening. According to an analysis from Career Launcher, the difficulty level in the third slot today was easy to moderate. The experts at Career Launcher also rated the first two slots today also in the "Easy-Moderate" level.

In IBPS Clerk prelims exam, a total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes. 

All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. 

This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

IBPS Clerk prelims review: Expert analysis of Slot III

Here is a detailed break of difficulty level of third slot by Career Launcher:

SectionTotal QuestionsLevel of difficultyGood AttemptsTime taken (in minutes)
English Language30Easy- Moderate20-2220
Reasoning Ability35Easy-Moderate27-3020
Numerical Ability35Easy-Moderate 20
21-25
Total100Easy-Moderate72-7860

 

IBPS Clerk Prelims: Section-wise analysis of slot III

English Language

TopicNumber of questionsLevel of difficulty
Reading Comprehension – based on Non-Commutative Schemes. (There were two questions based on synonyms.)8Moderate
Spot the error – 4 bold words were given. Find the incorrect word.5Easy-Moderate
Parajumbles / Sentence Rearrangement5Moderate
Inappropriate Usage (wrong spelled words) 5Easy
Cloze Test7Easy

Reasoning Ability

TopicNumber of questionsLevel of Difficulty
AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 8 persons)5Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement – 7 People / 7 Cars)5Moderate
AR (Data Arrangement) 5Moderate
AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – Single Row - facing north/south - 7 Persons)5Moderate
Direction – set based3Easy-Moderate
Alpha-numeric Series5Easy
Alphabet based – A word was given.1Easy
Syllogism5Easy-Moderate
Miscellaneous (Ranking based)1Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability
 

TopicNumber of questionsLevel of Difficulty
Data Interpretation (Line Graph based)5Easy-Moderate
Simplification/Approximation10Easy
Number Series (Wrong Number Series)5Easy
Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations5Easy-Moderate
Ratio and Proportion1Moderate
Average1Moderate
Age based1Moderate
SI/CI1Moderate
Mixture and Alligation1Moderate

