IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018: Check Expert Analysis Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has conducted the IBPS Clerk exam today. Today was the third day of the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week, ending December 16, 2018, the exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in the morning and evening. According to an analysis from Career Launcher, the difficulty level in the third slot today was easy to moderate. The experts at Career Launcher also rated the first two slots today also in the "Easy-Moderate" level.
In IBPS Clerk prelims exam, a total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes.
All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.
This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.
IBPS Clerk prelims review: Expert analysis of Slot III
Here is a detailed break of difficulty level of third slot by Career Launcher:
|Section
|Total Questions
|Level of difficulty
|Good Attempts
|Time taken (in minutes)
|English Language
|30
|Easy- Moderate
|20-22
|20
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|Easy-Moderate
|27-30
|20
|Numerical Ability
|35
|Easy-Moderate
|20
|21-25
|Total
|100
|Easy-Moderate
|72-78
|60
IBPS Clerk Prelims: Section-wise analysis of slot III
English Language
|Topic
|Number of questions
|Level of difficulty
|Reading Comprehension – based on Non-Commutative Schemes. (There were two questions based on synonyms.)
|8
|Moderate
|Spot the error – 4 bold words were given. Find the incorrect word.
|5
|Easy-Moderate
|Parajumbles / Sentence Rearrangement
|5
|Moderate
|Inappropriate Usage (wrong spelled words)
|5
|Easy
|Cloze Test
|7
|Easy
Reasoning Ability
|Topic
|Number of questions
|Level of Difficulty
|AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 8 persons)
|5
|Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement – 7 People / 7 Cars)
|5
|Moderate
|AR (Data Arrangement)
|5
|Moderate
|AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – Single Row - facing north/south - 7 Persons)
|5
|Moderate
|Direction – set based
|3
|Easy-Moderate
|Alpha-numeric Series
|5
|Easy
|Alphabet based – A word was given.
|1
|Easy
|Syllogism
|5
|Easy-Moderate
|Miscellaneous (Ranking based)
|1
|Easy-Moderate
Numerical Ability
|Topic
|Number of questions
|Level of Difficulty
|Data Interpretation (Line Graph based)
|5
|Easy-Moderate
|Simplification/Approximation
|10
|Easy
|Number Series (Wrong Number Series)
|5
|Easy
|Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations
|5
|Easy-Moderate
|Ratio and Proportion
|1
|Moderate
|Average
|1
|Moderate
|Age based
|1
|Moderate
|SI/CI
|1
|Moderate
|Mixture and Alligation
|1
|Moderate
