IBPS Clerk Prelims 2018: Check Expert Analysis Here

In IBPS Clerk prelims exam, a total of 100 questions have to be answered in 60 minutes.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has conducted the IBPS Clerk exam today. Today was the third day of the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week, ending December 16, 2018, the exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in the morning and evening. According to an analysis from Career Launcher, the difficulty level in the third slot today was easy to moderate. The experts at Career Launcher also rated the first two slots today also in the "Easy-Moderate" level.

All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

IBPS Clerk prelims review: Expert analysis of Slot III

Here is a detailed break of difficulty level of third slot by Career Launcher:

Section Total Questions Level of difficulty Good Attempts Time taken (in minutes) English Language 30 Easy- Moderate 20-22 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy-Moderate 27-30 20 Numerical Ability 35 Easy-Moderate 20 21-25 Total 100 Easy-Moderate 72-78 60

IBPS Clerk Prelims: Section-wise analysis of slot III

English Language

Topic Number of questions Level of difficulty Reading Comprehension – based on Non-Commutative Schemes. (There were two questions based on synonyms.) 8 Moderate Spot the error – 4 bold words were given. Find the incorrect word. 5 Easy-Moderate Parajumbles / Sentence Rearrangement 5 Moderate Inappropriate Usage (wrong spelled words) 5 Easy Cloze Test 7 Easy

Reasoning Ability

Topic Number of questions Level of Difficulty AR (Circular Seating Arrangement – 8 persons) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement – 7 People / 7 Cars) 5 Moderate AR (Data Arrangement) 5 Moderate AR (Linear Seating Arrangement – Single Row - facing north/south - 7 Persons) 5 Moderate Direction – set based 3 Easy-Moderate Alpha-numeric Series 5 Easy Alphabet based – A word was given. 1 Easy Syllogism 5 Easy-Moderate Miscellaneous (Ranking based) 1 Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability



Topic Number of questions Level of Difficulty Data Interpretation (Line Graph based) 5 Easy-Moderate Simplification/Approximation 10 Easy Number Series (Wrong Number Series) 5 Easy Comparison of variables: Quadratic Equations 5 Easy-Moderate Ratio and Proportion 1 Moderate Average 1 Moderate Age based 1 Moderate SI/CI 1 Moderate Mixture and Alligation 1 Moderate

