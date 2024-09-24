IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the results of the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk Prelims exam soon. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, ibps.in, once they are released. Aspirants will need to enter their login credentials to access the results. Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Prelims exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Date: Steps To Check Result

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in

Step 2. Select "CRP RRB" on the left corner of the homepage

Step 3. Select "Common Recruitment Process Regional Rural Bank Phase 13"

Step 4. Click on "Result Status of Online Prelims Examination for CRP RRB 13 Office Assistants"

Step 5. Enter login details

Step 6. Click "Login" to view your IBPS RRB Clerk result

Step 7. Download the result and save it for future reference

As per the IBPS Clerk notification, the results are expected to be released in September.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Date

The RRB Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for October 6, while the RRB PO Mains exam is set for September 29, with admit cards already issued. The Prelims exams took place on August 10, 17, and 18.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Details Included In Scorecard

Candidate's Name

Roll Number or Registration Number

Category or Sub-category

Percentile

Percentage

Qualifying Status

Name of the Exam

Number of Candidates Registered

Maximum Marks

Marks Secured in Each Subject

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a premier institute that conducts assessments for personnel selection for organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc., many of which are regular members of the IBPS society.