IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

IBPS Clerk Result 2024: Candidates can check their results by visiting official website
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the results of the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk Prelims exam soon. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, ibps.in, once they are released. Aspirants will need to enter their login credentials to access the results. Candidates who qualify in the IBPS Prelims exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Date: Steps To Check Result
- Step 1. Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in
- Step 2. Select "CRP RRB" on the left corner of the homepage
- Step 3. Select "Common Recruitment Process Regional Rural Bank Phase 13"
- Step 4. Click on "Result Status of Online Prelims Examination for CRP RRB 13 Office Assistants"
- Step 5. Enter login details
- Step 6. Click "Login" to view your IBPS RRB Clerk result
- Step 7. Download the result and save it for future reference
As per the IBPS Clerk notification, the results are expected to be released in September.
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Date
The RRB Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for October 6, while the RRB PO Mains exam is set for September 29, with admit cards already issued. The Prelims exams took place on August 10, 17, and 18.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Details Included In Scorecard
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number or Registration Number
- Category or Sub-category
- Percentile
- Percentage
- Qualifying Status
- Name of the Exam
- Number of Candidates Registered
- Maximum Marks
- Marks Secured in Each Subject
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a premier institute that conducts assessments for personnel selection for organisations in the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, etc., many of which are regular members of the IBPS society.