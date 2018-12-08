IBPS Clerk 2018 Exam (Prelims) Begins

IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims Begins

IBPS clerk preliminary exam has begun. The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for deciding the final merit list, however this will be a screening test for the online main exam which is scheduled for January 20. IBPShas set sectional cut off marks for each of the three sections namely English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. In the one hour exam, candidates will attempt 100 questions. Result of the IBPS clerk prelims is likely to be released within December and the call letter for the main exam will be released next.

IBPS Clerk Score Card

‘The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions will be normalized using equi-percentile method,' says IBPS. The exam will be held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

IBPS Main Exam Pattern

The main exam will comprise questions from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the questions. The main exam marks will be converted out of 100 for the provisional allotment. ‘Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment,' reads the notice.

The marks obtained by the candidates will not be released online before the completion of provisional allotment.

