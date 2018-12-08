3611 Teaching Jobs In Tripura; Registration Begins Next Week

TBRT Tripura Recruitment 2018 For 3611 Teacher Posts

Teacher recruitment has been notified by the TRBT or the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura for PGT (postgraduate teacher) and TGT (trained graduate teacher) posts. The selection tests will be held at Agartala only. Candidates need to score atleast 35% in the tests (30% for SC/ ST/ PH category) to be selected for the post. The tests will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. For PGT tests, there will be a mathematics paper which will comprise 75 MCQs of two marks each. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only. OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

After the exam, TRBT will release the preliminary answer key on its official website trb.tripura.gov.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise queries and report their feedback along with proper documents in support. After the deadline, TRBT will release the final answer key. On completion of the evaluation procedure, TRBT will release the results and the OMR answer sheets of the candidates.

During the document verification process, candidates have to furnish the admit card of the exam, acknowledgement page of the registration, permanent resident of Tripura certificate (PRTC) along with other certificates in support of qualification, age and relaxation benefits.

Online registration link will be active from December 12 to December 19.

