UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Online Registration Begins For 69,000 Vacancies

Online registration begins for 69,000 assistant teacher vacancies In Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has advertised a notification for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teacher vacancies in primary schools. The online application registration process for these posts has started on the official website designed for the registration. The UP assistant teacher application forms can be submitted till December 20, 2018 on the portal, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. The candidates, who are interested to apply for these vacancies in UP Basic Education Board, may visit the official website and complete the online application.

According to reports, the recruitment exam for these assistant teacher vacancies will be held in January 2019.

The Board released the UPTET 2018 results yesterday.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application process starts: December 6, 2018

Application fee payment starts: December 6, 2018

Application process ends: December 20, 2018 (Evening 6:00)

Application fee payment ends on: December 21, 2018

Last date to print the completed application form: December 22, 2018

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Follow these steps given here to apply for the UP assistant teacher vacancies:

Step I

Visit the official website of the recruitment registration, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step II

Click on the registration link

Step III

Complete the registration process on the next page (all entries will be valid in the English language)

Step IV

Print your completed registration details

Step IV

Submit Application Fee (this process is not applicable for disabled candidates)

Step V

Print your filled application form

Note: The candidates are adviced to read the guidelines and the application form carefully before completing the UP assistant teacher registration. The registration process is being conducted on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in not on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

