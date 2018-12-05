UPTET 2018 Result: Here's How To Check Using Your Mobile Phones From Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board or Upbasiceduboard has released the UPTET result 2018 on its official website. The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll numbers of the candidates. The Board had on last week released the official UPTET final answer key 2018 on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Board will also start the registration for next edition of the exam soon after the UPTET 2018 result declaration.

The Board had conducted the UPTET or Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test on November 18 for around 23 lakh registered candidates, out which 17 lakh appeared in the exam.

UPTET result: How to check

If you are using your mobiles or smartphones to access the UP TET result, follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of UPTET 2018, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, you may find a link, "Click Here for UPTET-2018 Result ". Click on that.

Step 3 : When On next page open, enter your roll number and the captcha given there

Step 4 : Click "PROCEED" and then check your UPTET result from next page

UPTET Result 2018: What if the official website is not responding

There are instances the official website of the competitive exams do not respond when they declare results for large number of candidates. This happens during the initial hours of the result release.

You have three options in such occasions:

One, visit the UPTET result 2018 direct link given here

Two, have patience and wait for the official website to open properly.

Three, access the UPTET result from portals which republish the results. But, in this case, NDTV could not find any official partner which hosts the UPTET 2018 result. Even if you locate one, be sure and beware of the authority of the website you are checking the results.

