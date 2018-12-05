UPTET 2018 Result Declared At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2018 Result Released At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET Result 2018: UP Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the result for UPTET 2018 exam. The Board has released the result on its official website. The board had released the revised answer key for UPTET 2018 on November 30, 2018 and since then the speculations about result declaration had been rife. Candidates who qualify in the UPTET 2018 exam will be eligible for recruitment as assistant teacher for primary and/or upper primary classes.

UPTET 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official UP Basic Education Board website: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step two: Click on the respective result link for Primary and Upper Primary level.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Candidates can access their result at this direct link here.

Earlier media outlets had reported that 33% candidates out of 11 lakh candidates have qualified in the UPTET 2018 exam. Several media outlets had also reported that today the result for Primary Level will be released and the result for Upper primary Level will be released later. However, it seems that the result for both Primary and Upper primary Level has been released.

As per sources, UPBEB will begin application process for more than 68,000 Assistant teacher vacancies in December 2018. Candidates who have qualified in the UPTET 2018 will be eligible to apply for the primary and/or upper primary teacher vacancy.

