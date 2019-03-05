UPBEB Extends Last Date To Register For Appointment Counselling For Assistant Teacher Recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has extended the last date for registration for candidates who have qualified in the Assistant Teacher Exam after re-evaluation process. Now, candidates will be able to register for the counselling process till tomorrow, i.e. March 6, 2019 and will also be able to take print out of their completed application form.

UP Basic Education Board had conducted recruitment examination for 68,500 vacant Assistant Teacher posts. The result had to be re-evaluated and after re-evaluation the final result was released on February 18, 2019.

In the first phase, qualified candidates will be appointed on 34660 vacancies and in the second phase 6127 candidates will be appointed. After the two phases, for the rest of the vacant posts, candidates would be appointed from those who have qualified after the re-evaluation process.

Candidates must make sure that apart from qualifying in the Assistant Teacher Recruitment exam, candidate also fulfills all other qualifying criteria.

At the time of the counselling for appointment, candidates need to carry their documents in original and two copies of all the required documents that should be self-attested. The candidate must also bring four pasport size color photograph and Bank draft for the application fee. The application fee is Rs. 500 for General and OBC category candidates and Rs. 200 for SC and ST category candidates. There is no application fee for Persons with Disabilities.

The selection criteria for appointment is as given below: