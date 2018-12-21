UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Registration Date Extended After UPTET Revised Result

Last date to register for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 has been extended

The last date to register for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 has been extended after Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) released revised result for UPTET 2018 Primary Level. After the revision of results, more candidates have become eligible for recruitment as Assistant Teachers. The candidates get an extra two day window to register themselves, that is candidates who stand eligible for the post can register till December 22, 2018.

After registration, candidates can pay application fee till December 23 and complete their applications till December 24, 2018. After completing the application form and its submission, candidates should take a print out of the filled in application form.

All such candidates whose UPTET scores have changed after revision of result and who have already applied for the Assistant teacher Recruitment do not need to apply for the recruitment exam again.

Only those candidates need to apply who were not eligible earlier and have become eligible after the revision of UPTET 2018 result.

Candidates desirous of recruitment as a teacher should note that qualification in UPTET does not guarantee recruitment as a teacher and the candidates need to apply for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment separately.

The Assistant Teacher Recruitment is being conducted for selection of eligible teachers on close to 69,000 vacant posts. Interested candidates can check application related information here.

