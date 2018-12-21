UPTET 2018 Revised Result Released; Last Date For Assistant Teacher Recruitment Application Extended

Up Basic Education Board has released revised result for UPTET 2018 Primary Level

UPTET 2018 Result: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released revised result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 Primary Level. The results are available on the official website for the candidates. After the revision of the result, approximately 20,000 more candidates have qualified in the teacher eligibility exam conducted by the education board. The result was revised after Allahabad High Court instructed the board to grant same marks to all candidates for three faulty questions in the question paper.

After the UPTET 2018 result was announced for Primary Level, several candidates raised objection about marking done for three questions in the paper. Allahabad High Court finally delivered the verdict that same marks be given to all the candidates for those three questions. Consequent to the court's order, the result was revised and released on the official website.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check revised result for Primary level candidates.

Step one: Go to official website for UP Basic Education Board: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided for UPTET 2018 Primary Level.

Step three: Enter your roll number and security code.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Since the results were revised, the last date to register for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment has also been extended to December 22, 2018. Candidates will be able to submit application fee till December 23, 2018 and take printout of the filled in application form till December 24, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News