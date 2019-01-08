UP Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2018 Released; Submit Objections Till January 11

UP Assistant Teacher Exam Answer Key has been released on the official website.

Jobs | | Updated: January 08, 2019 18:30 IST
UP Assistant Teacher answer key released at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in


New Delhi: 

Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Exam Answer Key has been released on the official website. The UP Assistant Teacher exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1.30 pm. The answer key is now available for download on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objections, if any, will January 11, 2019. Any objections submitted after January 11 will not be entertained.

UP Assistant Teacher Exam Answer Key: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website: www.atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the answer key link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf document will open. Download the pdf and go through the answer key carefully.

The exam was objective in nature and was conducted in OMR-based mode. Candidates can check the answers marked in the answer key in co-ordination with the question number in the question booklet.

In case of any objection, candidates can register the same through the following website: www.pprdata.com.

Candidates will also be required to upload proof supporting their objection. They must upload the cover page of the book, second page (with the detail of the author etc.), Index page, and the page on which the correct answer is given in pdf format on pprdata.com. Any objection received after 6:00 pm on January 11 will not be accepted.



