UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card Today: Official

UP Assistant Teacher admit card expected at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

An official from Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority told NDTV that the admit card for the Assistant Teacher recruitment exam will be released today on the official website of the exam. The Uttar Pradesh Assistant teacher examination is scheduled to be held on January 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1.30 pm. According to reports, the exam will be held in 900 centres across the state. More than 4 lakh candidates have registered for this exam. The UP Assistant Teacher admit card is expected to be released on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

“We are trying to release the UP Assistant Teacher admit card by 6.00 pm today,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority.

UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your UP Assistant Teacher admit card for the exams scheduled for January 6, 2019:

Step One : Open the official website of UP Assistant Teacher recruitment, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the UP Assistant Teacher admit card link

Step Three : Enter your details on the next page

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Download your UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card from next page

Click here for more Jobs News