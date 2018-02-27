UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 Released; Download Now Candidates can download the UP assistant teacher exam admit card from the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 Released; Know How To Download New Delhi: Admit cards have been released for Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the same from the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Admit card can be downloaded using registration number and date of birth. After downloading the admit card, candidates should take a printout of it. Copy of the admit card and photo ID proof are essential for entry to the exam hall. The recruitment is being held for selecting candidates for 68500 vacancies available for teacher posts in the State.



4092 candidates have not been allowed for the examination.





After downloading the admit card, candidates should go through the instructions properly. Exam day rules are very important to be followed. In every case candidates must reach the centre much before the exam starting time so as to complete the scrutiny process.



Online registration for the examination was held in January -February 2018. Candidates with D.El.Ed. (BTC) degree form an NCTE approved institute, Shikshamitra (trained from distance education mode and graduate shikshamitra with 2 year BTC qualification), D.Ed. (two year diploma in Pedagogy from NCTE approved institute), D.Ed. Special Education (from a RCI approved institute), Special BTC training (from NCTE approved institute in Uttar Pradesh), Two year BTC training with specialty in Urdu (from an institute in Uttar Pradesh), B.El.Ed. (four year graduation in primary education) were eligible for the recruitment.



