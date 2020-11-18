UP Chief Minister Welcomes Top Court Order On Assistant Basic Teacher Exam

Uttar Pradesh CM welcomed the Supreme Court order on assistant teacher recruitment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Supreme Court order allowing it to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers as per results declared by it in May.

In a statement, Mr Adityanath said, "The Supreme Court judgment has put its stamp on the UP Government's decision. Shiksha Mitras who have not got a chance will be given another chance by the state government."

Instructions have been issued to the Basic Education department to take permission from the Election Commission to distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates.

.@basicshiksha_up को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की अनुमति प्राप्त कर सहायक अध्यापक के पद पर चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को यथा शीघ्र नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करें।



ऐसे शिक्षामित्र जिन्हें मौका नहीं मिला है, उन्हें @UPGovt द्वारा एक और अवसर दिया जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 18, 2020

According to an official of the Basic Education department, Shiksha Mitras are para-teachers, who were appointed by their respective village panchayats before 2010 in primary schools. At present, there are over 1.50 lakh Shiksha Mitras in the state.

The top court today ruled in favor of the state government's decision on cut off marks in the exam.

On May 6, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had dismissed petitions challenging the cut-off marks of the exam which is 65 marks for candidates belonging to general category and 60 for others.

Petitions were filed against the Allahabad High Court's decision.

Today, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit dismissed the batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision.

The bench, in its judgement, said it has recorded the submission of the state government that a ''Shiksha Mitra'' who has been unable to crack the test, would be given another chance to compete in the next selection.

Click here for more Jobs News