UP Assistant Teacher Exam: Top Court Upholds State Government's Decision On Cut-Off Marks

UP Assistant Teacher exam: Top court upholds the government's cut-off mark criteria.

The Supreme Court today upheld the Uttar Pradesh government's decision on cut-off marks of the Assistant Teacher exam. On May 6, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled in favour of the state government and had allowed it to continue the recruitment process keeping 65 cut-off marks for candidates from general category and 60 for others in the examination that was held in January, 2019 for selection of 69,000 assistant teachers.

The Supreme Court has allowed the UP government to fill vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers as per results declared in May and has dismissed the pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 37,000 posts have been kept for Shiksha Mitras, as per an order of the Supreme Court passed on June 9. Shiksha Mitras are para teachers who are currently employed on adhoc basis.

Today the top court said the Shiksha Mitras will not get any relaxation in the cut-off marks.

It also said that the state government will give the Shiksha Mitras another chance to sit in the exam next year.

The UP Assistant Teacher exam was held in January 2019 and the result was released in May 2020.

The cut off mark criteria was challenged by few candidates as a result of which the recruitment process has been stalled.

