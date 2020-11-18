UP Assistant Teacher Exam: Top Court To Hear Plea Against Cut-Off Marks

UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher exam was held in January, 2019.

The Supreme Court will hear today a batch of pleas against cut-off marks set in the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher recruitment exam. Through this exam, a total of 69,000 assistant teachers or Shiksha Mitras will be recruited in schools under the Uttar Pradesh government.

The cut off marks in the exam is 65 for candidates belonging to general category and 60 for those from the reserved categories. This was challenged by petitioners in January 2019.

On May 6, 2020 the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the government and asked it to continue the recruitment process with the 65/60 cut off criteria. The verdict was delivered by Justice Pankaj Jaiswal and Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar.

Today the top court will hear the plea challenging the May 6 verdict of the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.

In another hearing in June, the Lucknow Bench had asked the UP government to set aside over half of the posts for Shiksha Mitras, who are the para teachers currently employed on an adhoc basis.

The recruitment is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

The assistant teacher recruitment exam was then held on January 6 and the answer keys of the exam were released on January 8.

The UP Assistant Teacher exam result was announced in May, more than a year after the exam was held. The exam was held in January 2019. The recruitment process was stalled after few candidates had complained about the high cut off marks.

