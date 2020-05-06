UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Allahabad High Court Gives Verdict On Cut Off Mark

UP assistant teacher recruitment was announced in December, 2018 to fill 69,000 vacancies.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of the Uttar Pradesh state government and has asked to continue the primary level assistant teacher recruitment process as per the 65/ 60 per cent cut off criteria. The court has also asked to complete the recruitment process within 3 months. A total of 69,000 assistant teacher posts will be filled through this process. The recruitment is being done by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने बेसिक शिक्षा के 69,000 शिक्षकों की भर्ती के मामले में मा. उच्च न्यायालय के निर्णय का स्वागत किया है।

उन्होंने सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को आने वाले समय में प्रदेश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था में योगदान देने हेतु अपनी शुभकामनाएं देते हुए उनका अभिनन्दन किया है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 6, 2020

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and as per the reports over 4 lakh candidates had registered for the post.

The registration process for the recruitment was extended after the Basic Education Board revised the UP Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET, which is a required qualification for the assistant teacher post. Several candidates had filed a petition challenging the UPTET result on three questions. The candidates had challenged the making done in the three questions. The Allahabad High Court had delivered the verdict that same marks be given to all the candidates for those three questions. Consequent to the court's order, the result was revised and released on the official website.

The assistant teacher recruitment exam was then held on January 6 and the answer keys of the exam were released on January 8.

The cut off mark for this recruitment was 65% for candidates belonging to general category and 60% for those belonging to reserved category. However, the official job notification did not intimate anything on the cut off mark. It mentioned about the total marks only.

The cut off mark criteria was challenged by few candidates.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Pankaj Jaiswal and Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar.

