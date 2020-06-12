UP Assistant Teacher Selection: Allahabad High Court Stays Single-Bench Order Of June 3

The UP Assistant Teacher exam result was announced in May.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the June 3 single bench order halting the selection process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

Passing the order, a division bench comprising justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh said the state government was free to continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras. On rest of the posts, the state government can start counselling which had stopped on June 3 after the single bench's order, it said.

The bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, holding that there were prima facie "serious confusion, dilemma and falsity in certain questions and answers" for the test of assistant basic teachers recruitment and had referred the matter to the University Grant Commission.

The UP Examination Regulatory Authority, conducting the selection of assistant basic teachers, had filed three appeals in the court, challenging the June 3 interim stay on the selection.

In its pleas, the UPERA had argued that the interim stay by the single-judge bench was legally untenable as it was imposed merely on pleas of 31 aspirants without giving the successful candidates any chance to have their say in the hearing.

The UP Assistant Teacher exam result was announced in May, more than a year after the exam. The exam was held in January 2019. The recruitment process was stalled after few candidates had complained about the high cut off marks.

