UP Assistant Teacher Result Declared

UP Assistant Teacher: A total of 4.1 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam in January, 2019.

UP Assistant teacher recruitment exam result has been declared. Candidates can check their result with their registration number or roll number. The UP Assistant Teacher exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 Link

The final answer keys of the exam was released on May 8. The answer keys will be available on the official website till May 17.

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and the exam was held the next month. The recruitment process was stalled after few candidates complained about the high cut off marks.

Few candidates had challenged the cut off criteria set by the government after the exam. Recently, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of the government and has asked it to complete the recruitment process based on the cut off criteria set by it.

After the Allahabad High Court's judgement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to complete the recruitment process within a week.

