UP Assistant Teacher (69,000 Posts) Exam: Answer Key Out

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the answer key of the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment exam which was held in January, 2019. The answer keys will be available on the website till May 17.

UP Assistant Teacher Answer Key

The Board is expected to release the final result soon.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Board to complete the recruitment process within a week.

The assistant teacher recruitment exam was then held on January 6 and the answer keys of the exam were released on January 8.

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and as per the reports over 4 lakh candidates had registered for the post.

The merit list of the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment will be based on 65% cut off marks for general category candidates and 60% cut off marks for reserved category candidates. In other words, the cut off marks for candidates of general category will be 97 marks out of 150 marks and the cut off for candidates of reserved category will be 90 marks out of 150 marks.

