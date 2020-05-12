UP Assistant Teacher Post: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Likely To Receive Result Today

UP Assistant Teacher result is expected to be released today.

UP Assistant teacher recruitment exam result is expected today, suggest reports. With this, over 4 lakh candidates will receive their result today after more than 1 year of the exam. The UP Assistant Teacher result will be available on the official website. Candidates can check their result with their registration number or roll number.

UP Assistant Teacher Result Link

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and the exam was held the next month. The recruitment process was stalled after few candidates complained about the high cut off marks.

The UP Assistant Teacher exam is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

UP Assistant Teacher result will be available at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Candidates were informed about the cut off marks after the exam. Few candidates had challenged the cut off criteria set by the government. Recently, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of the government and has asked it to complete the recruitment process based on the cut off criteria set by it.

After the Allahabad High Court's judgement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to complete the recruitment process within a week.

Soon after the High Court's verdict was delivered, candidates tweeted requesting the UP government to declare the result at the earliest.

The final answer keys of the exam have been released after one year of the exam. The answer keys will be available on the official website till May 17.

