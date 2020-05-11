UP Assistant Teacher Exam Result Expected Soon

UP assistant teacher recruitment was announced in December, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the result of the UP Assistant teacher recruitment exam result soon. The final answer keys of the exam have been released after one year of the exam. The answer keys will be available on the official website till May 17.

The assistant teacher recruitment exam was held on January 6, 2019. Preliminary answer key of the exam was released on January 8, 2019 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the same till January 11, 2019.

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

There was controversy regarding the high cut off marks set for the exam. Few candidates had challenged the cut off criteria set by the government. Recently, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of the government and has asked it to complete the recruitment process based on the cut off criteria set by it.

The merit list of the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment will be based on 65% cut off marks for general category candidates and 60% cut off marks for reserved category candidates. In other words, the cut off marks for candidates of general category will be 97 marks out of 150 marks and the cut off for candidates of reserved category will be 90 marks out of 150 marks.

