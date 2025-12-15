Rs 85 Lakh Looted From Noida Trader's Accountant In UP

Unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday looted Rs 85 lakh from an accountant of a Noida-based trader after knocking him off his motorcycle on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Hapur district, police said.

The victim, Ajay Pal (42), a resident of Dadri in Noida, was returning after collecting payments from retailers when the incident occurred near Saraswati Medical College in Pilkhuwa area.

The attackers allegedly assaulted him, threatened him at gunpoint and fled with a bag containing the cash, police said.

Pal sustained head and leg injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being scanned.

Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)