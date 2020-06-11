UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Allahabad High Court's Verdict On Friday

Allahabad HC will deliver verdict on Friday on pleas challenging on selection of UP Assistant Teachers.

The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict on Friday on pleas challenging an interim stay imposed earlier by a single-judge bench of the court on the selection process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

A Lucknow bench of justices PK Jaiswal and D K Singh of the high court reserved its judgement on the pleas filed by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (UPERA) and slated it for delivery on June 12.

The UP Examination Regulatory Authority, conducting the selection of assistant basic teachers, had earlier filed three appeals in the court, challenging the June 3 interim stay on the selection, imposed by a bench of Justice Alok Mathur on a bunch of pleas by 31 unsuccessful aspirants.

In its pleas, the UPERA had argued that the interim stay by the single-judge bench was legally untenable as it was imposed merely on pleas of 31 aspirants without giving the successful candidates any chance to have their say in the hearing.

Jusice Alok Mathur had stayed the selection process, holding that there were prima facie "serious confusion, dilemma and falsity in certain questions and answers" for the test of assistant basic teachers recruitment and had referred the matter to the University Grant Commission.

On behalf of the UPERA, state's Advocate General Raghvendra Singh, however, argued that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the pleas and set aside the findings of an expert body like UPERA.

He had also pleaded for lifting of the stay on the selection process, saying the counseling for recruitment was to begin on June 3.

Unsuccessful candidates had moved the single bench seeking direction to ERA to award general marks to them for several questions that the court had later said were confusing, so that they may cross cut off marks.

