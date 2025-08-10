Cop Father vs Lawyer Daughter Over Constable He Fired For 'Molestation'

In a case where familial bonds took a backseat to principles and professionalism, a retired top cop's suspension order for a constable was challenged by his advocate daughter, who eventually triumphed over her father and overturned his directive.

On January 13, 2023, Uttar Pradesh Police constable Taufiq Ahmad was dismissed from service following departmental proceedings for allegedly molesting a girl from Philibit when she arrived in Bareilly by train a day earlier. He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by the Government Railway Police and also sent to jail in connection with the case.

Bareilly Range Inspector General Rakesh Singh (now retired) had taken a "strict but duty-bound" decision to remove Mr Ahmad from service, citing the severity of the charges.

As Mr Ahmad challenged his dismissal in the Allahabad High Court, Mr Singh's daughter Anura Singh argued in the suspended constable's favour. She said the inquiry violated the Uttar Pradesh Police Subordinate Ranks (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991. She said the inquiry officer not only found the charges proved but also recommended punishment - a power reserved solely for the disciplinary authority.

On July 31, Justice Ajit Kumar agreed with Ms Singh's argument and subsequently quashed the inquiry report and the dismissal order. The court also directed Ahmad's reinstatement with a fresh inquiry to be completed within three months.

"This writ petition thus, succeeds and is allowed. The inquiry report dated 14.04.2023 and order of the disciplinary authority dated 11.12.2023 are hereby quashed," the judgment said.

"Petitioner shall enjoy the same status as he had at the time of passing the order of termination by the disciplinary authority in the event, disciplinary authority proposes to hold inquiry afresh by appointing an inquiry office and if it does so, it will do so expeditiously to complete the same within the next three months from the date of production of certified copy of this order," it added.

Mr Singh said he was proud his daughter upheld her professional role. "My daughter's victory is a big thing. There must have been some lapses in the police investigation," he said.

Ms Singh said she and her father were simply performing their duties. "I was fighting for my client as a lawyer. My father represented the government," she said.

Mr Ahmad expressed gratitude but said he was unaware of the personal connection between the top cop and his lawyer in the case.

