UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018 Released; Direct Link Here

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has released the UP Assistant Teacher admit card for the recruitment exam. The Uttar Pradesh Assistant teacher exam for more than 69,000 vacancies will be held on January 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1.30 pm. This recruitment exam will be held in 900 centres across Uttar Pradesh. Around 4.5 lakh candidates have registered for this exam which being held for recruitment in schools run by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. The UP Assistant Teacher admit card has been released on the exam website, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018: Direct link

Download UP Assistant Teacher admit card 2018 after clicking on this direct link:

UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018

UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2018: How to download

UP Assistant Teacher admit card 2018 can be downloaded after following these steps:

Step 1 : Open the official website of UP Assistant Teacher recruitment exam, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the UP Assistant Teacher admit card link given there in Hindi

Step 3 : On next page, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4 : Submit the details you have entered after clicking on "PROCEED"

Step 5 : Download your UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card from next page

According to reports, the UP Assistant Teacher admit card might also be released on other official websites like upbasiceduboard.gov.in or examregulatoryauthorityup.in. However, as per the information available with NDTV, the admit card has only been released on the above mentioned website.

The registration process for this recruitment started on December 6, 2018 and was ended on an extended deadline, December 22.

