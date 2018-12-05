UPTET Result 2018: Live Update

For the UPTET result 2018, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is yet to give an official update on its website. Candidates have been trying to check the UPTET result since morning, as many media portals report that the result has been released online and 33% candidates out of 11 lakh candidates have qualified the primary level paper. The result of the upper primary level exam will be released next week, say the reports. Official website of the Board upbasiceduboard.gov.in is not responding at this moment. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying.

UPTET Result 2018 Direct Link

December 5, 1.57 pm: UP BTC result is also expected soon, as per the announcement made in October, 2018.

December 5, 1.54 pm: The Board will release the UPTET 2018 result roll number wise.

December 5, 1.45 pm: UPTET official website, at present, has the final answer keys.

December 5, 1.30 pm: UPTET result will be available on the official website of upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

December 5, 1.15 pm: UPTET result will be available online till January 7, 2019.

December 5, 1.10 pm: Considering the reports, in comparison to last year UPTET result has improved this year. Last year, only 89803 candidates out of 9.76 lakh had qualified the exam.

December 5, 12.25 pm: Reports say, official link for UPTET result will be activated after 2 pm.

December 5, 12.05 pm: No announcement yet on UPTET result.

December 5, 11.45 am: Reports say 33% of the candidates have cleared the primary level paper of the exam.

December 5, 10.00 am: Result of the upper primary paper will be released next week

December 5, 9.45 am: Reports say, UPTET result has been declared.

December 5, 9.15 am: In October, the official spokesperson of the UP Basic Education Board had said that the UPTET 2018 result will be available on December 10.

