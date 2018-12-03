AP DSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Date Changed

AP DSC 2018 New Schedule; Check New Dates For TRT, TRT cum TET Exam

Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has notified changes in the schedule of AP DSC teacher exam. Likewise the admit cards or hall tickets which were supposed to be released on December 1, 2018 have not been released yet. As per the old exam schedule, the TRT and TET exam was supposed to begin on December 6, 2018. However the exams have been postponed by 18 days. Concerned candidates can now wait for the hall ticket update, which is likely to be released next week.

Computer based test for selection of teachers for Government Zilla Parishad Schools, Mandal Parishad Schools, Municipal Schools, Model Schools, Tribal Welfare schools and AP Residential Educational Institutions will be held as per the new exam dates.

AP DSC 2018 New Schedule For TRT, TET cum TRT

December 24, 26 and 27: School Assistant (Non Languages)

December 28, 2018: School Assistant (Languages)

December 29, 2018: Post Graduate Teacher

December 30, January 1: Trained Graduate Teacher and PET

January 2: Principals, Music, Craft and Art & Drawing

January 3: Language Pandits

January 18 to 30: Secondary Grade Teachers

Soon after the hall tickets for the said exam is released online, candidates can access it using their date of birth, roll number and registration number.

