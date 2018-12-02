DRDO Releases Admit Card For Senior Technical Assistant Exam

DRDO Admit Card Out: Know How To Download

DRDO has released the admit card for Senior Technical Assistant (STA) recruitment exam. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct the exam on 15-18 December in two shifts. For a total of 494 vacancies, DRDO CEPTAM or the Centre for Personnel Talent Management will conduct two exams followed by document verification. The exams will be computer based and will comprise of objective type questions only. The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi. While the first exam will be of qualifying nature, the marks obtained in the second exam will be considered for merit.

Download DRDO Admit Card Here

The minimum qualifying marks for first exam is 40% for UR/OBC candidate and 35% for SC/ ST candidates. Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted based on marks obtained in a ratio of 1:10 (No. of vacancy: No. of shortlisted candidates) provided they secure the minimum qualifying marks in examination. However, this ratio may increase depending upon organizational requirements.

'Candidates will be called for examinations without any detailed scrutiny, therefore, their admission in examinations are only provisional. Candidates are advised to ensure meeting all eligibility criteria to avoid rejection in future. The original certificates pertaining to EQR and other relevant documents will be examined at the time of document verification. Preliminary document verification will be held after Tier-I examination. The date, time, venue and detailed instructions will be given on website later,' reads the job notice.

