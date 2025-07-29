2 Successful Flight Tests Of 'Pralay' Missile Conducted In Odisha

Giving a major boost to India's defence system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Pralay Missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), "Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Pralay missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on July 28 and 29, 2025."

Two consecutive flight trials of ‘PRALAY' missile was successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and… pic.twitter.com/jhr0fTMZuF — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 29, 2025

The flight tests were carried out as a part of user evaluation trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pinpoint accuracy, meeting all the test objectives. All subsystems performed as per expectations, which were verified using test data captured by various tracking sensors deployed by Integrated Test Range (ITR), including instruments deployed on a ship positioned near the designated impact point, the statement said.

According to MoD, Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision.

The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The system has been developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO labs--Defence Research & Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research & Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) and ITR etc; industry partners - Bharat Dynamics Limited & Bharat Electronics Limited and many other industries and MSMEs.

The flight tests, as per MoD, were witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO, representatives of the users from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, as well as the industry representatives.

Following the tests, Defence Minister Mantri Rajnath Singh lauded the industry, the Armed Forces, and DRDO for the successful flight tests. The missile equipped with modern technologies will give a further technological boost to the Armed Forces against threats, he said.

In a X post, the RMO wrote, "The @DRDO_India has conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of Pralay Missile on 28th and 29th July 2025 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha."

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams, stating that the successful completion of these phase-1 flight tests paves the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces in the near future.

Earlier on July 25, DRDO successfully carried out flight trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered by DRDO earlier.

According to the official release, the ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high-definition, dual-channel seeker that can engage a wide variety of targets. It can be fired in plain and high-altitude areas.

It has day-and-night capability and a two-way data link to support post-launch target/aim-point updates. The missile is equipped with three modular warhead options: Anti-armour to destroy modern-age armoured vehicles equipped with Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA) with Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA); Penetration-cum-Blast warhead with Anti-Bunker application and Pre-fragmentation warhead with a high lethality zone.

