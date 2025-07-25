Missile Launched From A Drone: Major Boost To India's Military Capabilities

India has successfully test-fired a drone-launched precision-guided missile at a test range in Andhra Pradesh. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the trials of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in Kurnool.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking to social media, congratulated the DRDO and called the trials a "major boost" to India's missile capabilities.

In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.



Congratulations to DRDO and the industry… pic.twitter.com/KR4gzafMoQ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2025

"In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies," the Defence Minister posted on X.

Earlier, ULPGM-V2 was developed by DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), featuring multiple warhead configurations. The evolution toward UAV-launched, extended-range munitions, unveiled at Aero India 2025, includes sophisticated enhancements such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems, features likely present in the V3 variant.

ULPGM systems are designed to be lightweight, precise, and compatible with various aerial platforms, providing strategic flexibility in combat environments.

The choice of NOAR in Kurnool for the trial is consistent with DRDO's strategy of using the facility to validate cutting-edge technologies. The range has recently hosted successful trials of high-energy laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), including systems that neutralised fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones, demonstrating India's expanding high-tech testing infrastructure.