UP BTC Result, Merit List Soon

UP BTC Result: Know How To Check

Result for UP BTC is expected soon. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in November can expect the result anytime soon. The exam was held from November 1 to November 3 after being cancelled for paper leak in Kaushambi. As per the official spokesperson, the BTC or Basic Training Certificate exam result will be released by December 10.

The awaited UP BTC result is for the fourth semester exam.

As of now, the website, btcexam.in, has the results of the third semester.

As per the latest update on the website, the score card for BTC 2015 semester 3 will be available today. However the link has not been activated.

Regarding the fourth semester exam, the Pariksha Niyamak Adhikari, UP had notified on November 19 that the 'ankchit' of the exam should be uploaded /submitted.

UPTET 2018 Result

So far, there is no update on upbasiceduboard.gov.in regarding the UPTET 2018 result. While media reports suggest that the result was declared late evening, yesterday.

UPTET Result 2018 Link Soon: Live Update

Reports say, 33% candidates have cleared the exam. The result is better than UPTET 2017.

