UP Basic Training Certificate (BTC) Exam Admit Card Released

Admit cards have been released for the Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate (UP BTC) 2015 and 2013 exams and also for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 exam. The admit cards are available on the official website btcexam.in. The admit cards have been released for the second semester exams of all the courses.

The mark sheet of the BTC 2015 fourth semester exam has also been released online. The result of this exam was released in December last year. The final mark sheet has been released after the completion of the revaluation process. The BTC exam was held from November 1 to November 3, consequent to its cancellation for paper leak at a centre in Kaushambi. s per reports, a total of 74357 candidates had appeared for the exam and 68% have qualified.

Candidates should download the admit card from the official website and save a copy of the same. The admit card along with other documents, as asked by the board or as per the instructions given in the admit card, should be carried to the exam centre for verification. Candidates should go through the instructions carefully.

