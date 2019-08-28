UP D.El.Ed. Result For Third Semester Exam Released

UP D.El.Ed. result for third semester exam has been released

UP D.El.Ed. Result 2019: According to reports, UP D.El.Ed. third semester result has been released. Approximately 1.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and 1.6 lakh appeared for the D.El.Ed. third semester exam in Uttar Pradesh. As per some reports, 1,54,526 candidates have qualified in the D.El.Ed. exam thus resulting in 91.11 pass percentage. owing to heavy traffic the result website is not responding right now and students are suggested to wait some time and check their result again.

UP D.El.Ed. 2017 Third Semester Result: How To Check?

Candidates can also check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website updeledinfo.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

