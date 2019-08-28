Maharashtra Board Expected To Announce SSC Supplementary Result Soon

SSC Supplementary Result 2019 for Maharashtra Board students will be released soon

SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra Board is expected to announce class 10th supplementary exam result today. The SSC supplementary result when released will be available on the official results website for Maharashtra Board. The board has already released the supplementary exam result for class 12 students. 23.17 per cent students passed in the supplementary exam conducted for class 12 students by Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra Board had announced class 10 board exam result on June 8, 2019 this year. As per reports, 77.10 per cent students passed in the 10th board examination conducted by the state board. This year, 1,794 schools also registered 100 per cent pass percentage.

The pass per cent for SSC exam in Maharashtra dropped this year. In 2018, 89.41 per cent students had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent.

Among the regions, Konkan region registered the highest pass per cent at 88.38 per cent. According to reports, 20 students got 100 per cent mark in the SSC exam this year.

The Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam result will be available on the official results portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 may also be released on the following portals:

www.sscresult.mkcl.org, and

www.maharashtraeducation.com

Students can go to any of the websites mentioned above and check their result using their examination roll number.

After the Maharashtra SSC supplementary result is released, the board will allow students to apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result may also be released on third party result websites. The process to check the result will remain same, however students are advised to check their result from the official websites only.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.