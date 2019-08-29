Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result Tommorrow. Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be released at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result tomorrow (August 30, 2019). According to a Board official class 10th supplementary exam result will be released in the afternoon at 1.00 pm. Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be released on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in. The Board official also said the Maharashtra SSC supply result is being released for 2,34,631 students who had registered for the exams which are held in July and August this year. The board has already released the Supplementary exam result for Class 12 or HSC students.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Everything you need to know

Here is everything you need to know about Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019:

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Time

The results will be released on August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Where

The results will be released at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result:

Step 1 : Visit the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2 : On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result link

Step 3 : Enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 4 : Click submit

Step 5 : Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

