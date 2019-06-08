Maharashtra SSC result 2019 will be released on www.mahresult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org.

SSC result 2019: Maharashtra Board has announced the Class 10 results today. The Maharashtra Board SSC results will be available online soon. According to an official release, the SSC results will be released online by 1.00 pm today on three websites, www.mahresult.nic.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org, and www.maharashtraeducation.com. Apart from the official websites, the SSC result 2019 is also expected be announced on private portals like examresults.net (candidates note: make sure you are going to cross check the results you download from private portals with the official websites).

According to reports, out of over 16 lakh students who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC exam, close to 13 lakh have qualified for higher education in the state.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Chairman Shakuntala Kale announced the overall performance of students in a press conference at Pune.

Among the regions under the Board, Konkan has registered the highest pass percentage of 88.38%.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: List of websites

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 Will be published on following portals:

www.mahresult.nic.in,

www.sscresult.mkcl.org, and

www.maharashtraeducation.com

To check your Maharashtra SSC results, copy any of the portal addresses given above on your browser address area and then proceed to download your results.

Candidates can log in to the SSC result portal using their roll number and mother's first name. Therefore candidates should have their board exam admit card in hand.

According to the Maharashtra SSC results announced today, the pass percentage has dipped. In 2018, 89.41 per cent students had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17 per cent and for boys was 87.27 per cent.

SSC pass certificate is a valid proof for date of birth. Therefore soon after downloading the result students should check the details and errors, if any, should be rectified at the earliest.

