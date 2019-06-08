Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Today; Details Here

SSC result 2019 Maharashtra: Class 10 results will be announced today @ mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune is all set to announce the Maharashtra SSC results today. According to the Board, the Maharashtra Board SSC results will be released on June 8 (Saturday). The update from the Board also said the SSC results for more than 15 lakh students will be released on the official website by 1.00 pm. The Class 10 results of Maharashtra Board will be published on the website: mahresult.nic.in, official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre.

Apart from the official result website mentioned above, the Maharashtra SSC results can also accessed from other websites affiliated with the Board, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

The Board has also made facilities to access Maharashtra Board results using SMS services provided by the Board.

BSNL users can get the resutls after sending an SMS To 57766. The format for SMS to get the Maharashtra SSC result is MHSSC<space><seatno>.

The results are being announced for the Board exams held in March this year. The Maharashtra SSC results can be accessed from the official website after entering the exam roll number and mother's first name.

The details about the Maharashtra Board results can also be found on the official website of the Board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra SSC results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

