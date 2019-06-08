Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Today @ Mahresult.nic.in: Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 will be released today @ mahresult.nic.in

SSC result 2019: Ending all the speculations and rumours regarding the Maharashtra SSC result or the Class 10 results, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results today. According to an update from the Board, the Maharashtra Board SSC results will be released today on the official website by 1.00 pm. The results will be released on the website: mahresult.nic.in, official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre. The details about the results can also be found on the official website of the Board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The results are being announced for the Board exams held in March this year. The Maharashtra SSC results can be accessed from the official website after entering the exam roll number and mother's first name.

