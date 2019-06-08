Maharashtra SSC Results: 3 Important Points Students Should Know

Maharashtra SSC result will be announced on mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Maharashtra SSC results 2019: Maharashtra SSC results will be released soon. The candidates will be able to check their SSC results from the official websites after entering their exam roll number and mother's first name on the official website. The Secondary School Certificate or SSC results are being announced today for the examinations held in March this year. The results are expected to be announced for around 17 lakh students today. The SSC results will be announced on the official websites like mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org along with third party websites like examresults.net.

Maharashtra results for HSC students were released on May 28. The overall state passing percentage was 85.88 percent this year.

The Maharashtra Board organises examinations twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 lakh for HSC or Class 12 and 17 lakh for SSC or Class 10. For the supplementary examinations which are held after the announcement of annual exam results around 6 lakh students are expected to appear in HSC and SSC together.

According to the Board, there are about 21,000 schools for SSC and 7,000 Higher Secondary Schools or Junior colleges for HSC in the entire state.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: Three important points

Following are three important points every candidate should know:

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: When to check

The results will be announced by 1.00 pm today (June 8, 2019 Saturday).

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: Where to check

The SSC results will be announced on following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Apart from these websites, the Maharashtra SSC results are expected to be announced on third party private portal, examresutls.net.

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: How to check

If you are here to know about how to download your SSC results, follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

