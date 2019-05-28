Maharashtra HSC Result Available Online; Pass Per Cent Drops

Maharashtra HSC result available on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced class 12 or HSC result. 85.88 per cent students have passed in Maharashtra HSC exam this year which is less than last year when 88.41 per cent students had passed. Pass percentage among girls is higher in comparison to boys. While pass percentage for boys is 82.40, the pass percentage for girls is 90.25 per cent. Among the three streams, Arts stream has recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science stream has 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce stream has 88.28 pass per cent.

The result was announced at 12:00 pm in a press conference by the board chairperson Shakuntala Kale. The result is now available online.

Students can check their result by following the steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: mahresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the HSC exam result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view the result.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Direct Link

Apart from the official website, the result is also available on private result websites such as indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc.

Students with a BSNL mobile number can also get their result via SMS. They will have to send an SMS in the following format to 57766:

MHHSC (space) Seat number

