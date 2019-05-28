85.88 Per Cent Pass In Maharashtra Board 12th Examination

Maharashtra HSC result announced; 85.88 per cent pass

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: 85.88 per cent students have passed in Maharashtra HSC exam this year. The result was announced by Board Chairman Shakuntala Kale in a press conference. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Konkan division is at the top and Nagpur division has the least pass percentage. Pass percentage among girls is higher in comparison to boys. While pass percentage for boys is 82.40, the pass percentage for girls is 90.25 per cent.

The result will be released online at 1:00 pm. This year the result is lower than last year when 88.41 per cent students had passed.

Among those who have passed, 4470 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks.

Among the three streams, Arts stream has recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science stream has 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce stream has 88.28 pass per cent.

Nishika from Mumbai, who was the first Divyang student to take the HSC examination on an iPad, has qualified with 73 per cent marks.

The division-wise pass percentage is as given below:

Konkan - 93.23 per cent

Pune - 87.88 per cent

Aurangabad - 87.29 per cent

Kolhapur - 87.12 per cent

Amravati - 87 per cent

Latur - 86.08 per cent

Nashik - 84.77 per cent

Mumbai - 83.85 per cent

Nagpur - 82.81 per cent

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: How To Check?

After the result is released online, students can check their Maharashtra HSC result following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official results website: mahresult.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the HSC exam result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view the result.

