Maharashtra Class 12th Result Today: Live Updates

HSC result will be available at mahresult.nic.in. Students can download the result using roll number and date of birth details.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2019 11:06 IST
Maharashtra HSC result 2019 today. Close to 14 lakh took the exam this year.

New Delhi: 

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today at mahresult.nic.in. Students who took the Higher Secondary Course (HSC) exam under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can check the result 1 pm onwards. HSC result update can also be found at the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can check the HSC result using their roll number and date of birth. This year the HSC result is coming two days earlier than it was declared last year. HSC or class 12 examination was held from February 21 to March 20. Last year, the Board had registered 88.41% pass in annual HSC exam.

Maharashtra HSC Result: Live Updates

HSC result will be released today at 1 pm at Maharashtra Board result portal. 


May 28, 2019
11:00 (IST)
Close to 14 lakh students appear for the HSC board exam every year
Last year, out of the total 14,18,645 candidates registered for the exam, 14,16,986 appeared and 12,52,817 students qualified for higher education. The pass percentage was 88.41%.
May 28, 2019
10:45 (IST)
Maharashtra Board HSC result time
"HSC Examination Result March 2019 to be announced on May 28th, 2019 at 13:00 Hrs," reads the official notification on the result portal. Last year the Board had announced the result on May 30.
