Maharashtra Class 12th Result Today: Live Updates

Maharashtra HSC result 2019 today. Close to 14 lakh took the exam this year.

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today at mahresult.nic.in. Students who took the Higher Secondary Course (HSC) exam under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can check the result 1 pm onwards. HSC result update can also be found at the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can check the HSC result using their roll number and date of birth. This year the HSC result is coming two days earlier than it was declared last year. HSC or class 12 examination was held from February 21 to March 20. Last year, the Board had registered 88.41% pass in annual HSC exam.

Maharashtra HSC Result: Live Updates

HSC result will be released today at 1 pm at Maharashtra Board result portal.