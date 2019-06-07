Maharashtra SSC Result Tomorrow: Confirmed

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date, Time Confirmed

"Maharashtra SSC result will be released on June 8 at 1 pm," confirmed the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The SSC result will be available on the official exam result portal of the Board at maharesult.nic.in. Students who took the SSC exam in March can check their result and download the mark sheet from the website, tomorrow 1 pm onwards. Students can download the result from the website using their roll number and mother's first name.

Last year Maharashtra SSC result came on June 8. More than 17 lakh students had appeared for SSC exams in the state last year. The overall pass percentage was 89.41%.

The secondary school certificate (SSC) exam or the class 10 exam result is coming 10 days after the HSC exam result (Class 12th result). The HSC result was announced by Dr. Shakuntala Kale, Chairman Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). More than 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam under the MSBSHSE board this year.

Click here for more Education News