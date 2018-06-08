Maharashtra SSC Result Announced, 89.41% Pass; To Be Online Soon: Live Updates

The Maharashtra SSC results will be announced online soon on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Education | | Updated: June 08, 2018 12:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra SSC Result Announced, 89.41% Pass; To Be Online Soon: Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC results 2018 will be announced on mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org soon

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Maharashtra SSC result has announced today by the Maharashtra Board. 89.41% students passed the exam. According the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the results for the SSC examinations held in March this year will be made online by 1.00 pm today. Students of Maharashtra SSC can access their SSC 2018 results from the official websites once it has been released. The Maharashtra SSC results 2018 will be announced on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The HSC results were released recently.

88.41% students passed the Maharashtra HSC examinations and qualified for higher education. In Maharashtra HSC results, Konkan division had the best pass percentage (94.85) while Nashik division has the worst pass percentage (86.13) and girls outperformed boys in the total performance. Girls's pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent. 
 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Live Updates

 
Maharashtra ssc result 2018 , ssc result 2018 date, ssc result 2018, 10th result 2018, ssc online, ssc result, 10 result 2018 maharashtra, ssc result 2018 date maharashtra board, ssc result 2018 maharashtra board date, ssc maharashtra result 2018, mahresult nic in 2018 ssc, mahresult.nic.in 2018 ssc, 10th result 2018 maharashtra board date, ssc board result 2018, maharesult.nic.in 2018 ssc result, ssc board result 2018 online, result.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, 10th result 2018 maharashtra board, result of 10 class 2018, ssc result 2018 maharashtra board, www.mahresult.nic.in 2018 ssc, ssc results 2018, 10th result 2018 date maharashtra
Maharashtra SSC result 2018 to be releases soon at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org

June 8, 2018 12.01 pm: According to officials, hard copy of the Maharashtra SSC results 2018' marksheets will be distributed on June 9, 2018.
 
June 8, 2018 11.50 am: Maharashtra SSC results details announced. SSC results will be online by 1 PM.

Maharashtra SSC results data: 

Number of Students: 17.51 lakh students
Pass percentage: 89.41%
Girls: 91.17%
Boys: 87.27%
Highest scoring district: Konkan with 96%
Least scoring district: Nagpur with 85%
Mumbai pass percentage 90.41%
Pune pass percentage 92.08%

June 8, 2018 11.30 am: Get your Maharashtra SSC results through the SMS service also. To get your Maharashtra Board 10th results through SMS follow the format given here:
 
June 8, 2018 11.00 am: The Maharashtra SSC results will be announced on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
 
maharashtra 10th result website, Maharashtra ssc result 2018 , ssc result 2018 date, ssc result 2018, 10th result 2018, ssc online, ssc result, 10 result 2018 maharashtra, ssc result 2018 date maharashtra board, ssc result 2018 maharashtra board date, ssc maharashtra result 2018, mahresult nic in 2018 ssc, mahresult.nic.in 2018 ssc, 10th result 2018 maharashtra board date, ssc board result 2018, maharesult.nic.in 2018 ssc result, ssc board result 2018 online, result.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com
Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Here is screen grab from one of the results website

Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results will also be available on third party websites like, examresults.net.

In 2017, the result for SSC examination was released on June 13.

Comments
The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were released last week, the results are available for all the streams on these websites: result.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, knowyourresult.com, jagranjosh.com and bhaskar.com.

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ssc result 2018Maharashtra ssc result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................