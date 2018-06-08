Maharashtra SSC Result Announced, 89.41% Pass; To Be Online Soon: Live Updates

88.41% students passed the Maharashtra HSC examinations and qualified for higher education. In Maharashtra HSC results, Konkan division had the best pass percentage (94.85) while Nashik division has the worst pass percentage (86.13) and girls outperformed boys in the total performance. Girls's pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Live Updates
Maharashtra SSC result 2018 to be releases soon at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org
June 8, 2018 12.01 pm: According to officials, hard copy of the Maharashtra SSC results 2018' marksheets will be distributed on June 9, 2018.
June 8, 2018 11.50 am: Maharashtra SSC results details announced. SSC results will be online by 1 PM.
Maharashtra SSC results data:
Number of Students: 17.51 lakh students
Pass percentage: 89.41%
Girls: 91.17%
Boys: 87.27%
Highest scoring district: Konkan with 96%
Least scoring district: Nagpur with 85%
Mumbai pass percentage 90.41%
Pune pass percentage 92.08%
June 8, 2018 11.30 am: Get your Maharashtra SSC results through the SMS service also. To get your Maharashtra Board 10th results through SMS follow the format given here:
Maharashtra SSC results are coming today. The results will be released on https://t.co/3Ph45nY51d, https://t.co/xlausNnnih and https://t.co/1RAlbdbSBR. To access the results through SMS, follow the format: pic.twitter.com/fKj7kmypGn- generalknowledge (@gkindian) June 8, 2018
June 8, 2018 11.00 am: The Maharashtra SSC results will be announced on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Here is screen grab from one of the results website
Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results will also be available on third party websites like, examresults.net.
In 2017, the result for SSC examination was released on June 13.
CommentsThe Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were released last week, the results are available for all the streams on these websites: result.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, knowyourresult.com, jagranjosh.com and bhaskar.com.
Click here for more Education News